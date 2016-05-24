Pebble has something up its sleeve, but what is it?

It's been over half a year since the Pebble Time Round launched, and more than a year since the Pebble Time first broke cover, so it could well be time (see what we did there?) for a fresh new smartwatch to grace our wrists.

Pebble sent an email to customers yesterday with the teasing subject line "Are you ready for tomorrow?" while the message itself read "we have something up our sleeve!"

Heading over to pebble.com you're greeted with a large countdown timer, ticking its way down to 10am EDT (7am PDT, 3pm BST) and the slogan "Wait for it…"

Mysterious watch?

There's no confirmation as to what the announcement will be, with the site claiming "you'll be in for a treat", while a cryptic tweet from the company says "everything's better with friends."

We're hoping to see a new version of the Pebble Time, seeing as its predecessor is now over 12 months old, but there's a chance it could be a sale promotion or a range of new accessories - or a new social platform that'll beseech your buddies to get involved with Pebble so you can all have a right royal laugh using your integrated watches.

What do you think Pebble has in the works? A new smartwatch? A new operating system? Something completely different? Let us know in the comments below!