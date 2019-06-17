This universal remote can control your entire smart home – and it's half price

Do you have every smart home gadget under the sun? Whether you're a sucker for Sonos speakers or a connoisseur of the smart security camera, keeping track of all those remote controls and smartphone apps can be tricky to say the least.

That's where Logitech Harmony Companion comes in; the smart home hub centralizes command of all your devices, allowing you to control your "lights, locks, blinds, thermostats, sensors, home entertainment devices, and more" using the Harmony remote or mobile app.

It's compatible with brands like Sonos, Hue, Nest, Apple TV, Roku, and Sony. The Harmony remote also works with Alexa as long as you have an Amazon Echo speaker.

Now the Harmony Companion Remote and Hub is nearly half price at Amazon, with an enormous discount of £58 from its £120 recommended retail price, bringing it down to a very reasonable £61.99. Check out the deal below:

Should I wait for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching; while we don't have an exact date yet, we're expecting it to kick off for 48 hours from midnight July 15.

The sale grows in scope and ambition every year and there's no reason to not think that Amazon Prime Day 2019 won't be the biggest one yet – which is why it may be worth waiting to buy the Logitech Harmony Hub and Remote until then.

Still, nearly half price is a fantastic deal, and is well worth taking advantage of if your love for smart gadgets is getting out of hand.