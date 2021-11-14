Wales vs Fiji live stream: how to watch Autumn International from anywhere

Wales's defeat to South Africa was a bitter pill to swallow, and Wayne Pivac has rung the changes for the visit of Fiji - the nation he coached not long before their famous victory over the Red Dragons back in 2007. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Wales vs Fiji live stream and watch the Autumn International rugby match online today.

New Ospreys signing Alex Cuthbert is back in the team for the first time since 2017, while Thomas Young, Liam Williams, Kieran Hardy and Johnny Williams have also been brought into the starting lineup.

Pivac will be hoping for a slightly happier time of it this weekend, his team having led the world champions right until the death a week ago, an unwanted intervention from one of their own fans denying them the opportunity to win it.

Fiji, on the other hand, will be seeking to avenge their Rugby World Cup loss from two years ago - a surprisingly narrow 29-17

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream, including ways that you can watch Wales vs Fiji for FREE.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji FREE in the UK

Amazon has the rights to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals in the UK, and Wales vs Fiji is one of them. It kicks off at 3.15pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, and Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Wales vs Fiji from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Wales vs Fiji

FloRugby Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Wales vs Fiji game in the US, with kick-off set for 10.15pm ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Wales vs Fiji live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN Wales vs Fiji kicks off at 10.15pm ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to live stream Wales vs Fiji in New Zealand

Sky Sport Sky Sport is showing the Wales vs Fiji game in New Zealand, but prepare for a seriously early rise, with kick-off set for 4.15am NZDT on Monday morning. If you wake up in time, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji: live stream rugby in Australia

7-day FREE Stan Sport trial In Australia you can tune in to Wales vs Fiji on Stan Sport, though prepare for a super late night, as kick-off is set for 2.15am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Wales vs Fiji live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji: live stream rugby in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Rugby fans looking to watch the Wales vs Fiji game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 5.15pm SAST on Sunday evening. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.