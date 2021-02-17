Vodafone's latest broadband deal beats the market with ease...but it ends tomorrow

Looking to upgrade your broadband plan this week? Well, if you're in the position where you can make a snap decision, Vodafone's latest offer is the obvious choice...but it ends tomorrow.

In all categories, this is a leading offer, beating out the other fibre broadband deals around. Go for Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan and you'll pay just £22.95 a month for speeds averaging 63Mb.

That alone is pretty excellent, becoming one of the best value broadband deals. However, Vodafone then has two other factors to gain the top spot. Firstly, anyone who orders this plan will get a £75 voucher for Amazon or Tesco thrown in.

Secondly, if you're an existing Vodafone mobile customer, you can get a £2 a month discount, paying just £20.95 a month. You will have to complete your purchase before midnight on February 18 to get this deal though, so act fast!

The best broadband deal around Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 a month (£20.95 for Vodafone phone users) + £75 Amazon voucher

This is all-round the best broadband deal on the market right now. It supplies speeds averaging 63Mb - perfect for big households gaming, streaming and working at home. For those speeds, you only need to pay £22.95 a month, a price below the competition. On top of all of that, Vodafone is also throwing in a £75 voucher to use at Amazon or Tesco and a £2 a month discount for existing Vodafone mobile customers. Just get it before it ends at 11.59pm tomorrow.

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

