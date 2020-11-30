Vodafone's fibre broadband deals are the winner of Cyber Monday with top value

Missed out on the Black Friday sales and need a new internet plan? Luckily, the best of last week has rolled over into Cyber Monday broadband deals, giving you a second chance to score a discount on your internet.

And of all of the broadband deals that have come down in cost in these sales, Vodafone's is quite easily the best. It has a number of discounted plans but its Superfast 2 is the one that will attract most people.

It comes with speeds averaging 63Mb while only costing £21.50 a month. And if you're an existing Vodafone mobile customer, that price drops even further to £19.50.

As if the fast speeds and low prices weren't enough, Vodafone will also throw in an £100 Amazon.co.uk voucher. It was already arguably the best offer around before that, the voucher is just another factor to give it the crown.

Vodafone's excellent Cyber Monday broadband deal:

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

Read more: