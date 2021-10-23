Vodafone has the cheapest fibre broadband deals in the UK right now

Looking to upgrade to a new fibre internet plan? While there are plenty of choices out there right now, Vodafone is standing out as the number 1 choice with two fantastic offers.
On both of its fibre broadband deals, Vodafone is throwing in a £100 Amazon voucher for all sign-ups and, any Vodafone mobile customer will also get a free Amazon Fibre HD8 tablet.
While the free gifts are a nice touch, it's the deals themselves that are most impressive. Vodafone's Superfast 1 is currently the cheapest fibre plan on the market at just £19.50 a month while offering strong speeds averaging 35Mb.
While those speeds will be enough for a small household with a few devices connected and some light gaming, its Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan that will be best suited to most people.
It does boost the costs to £21.50 a month but you'll also see your speeds jump up to 63Mb. That means fast gaming, a good connection for working from home, and HD Netflix all running at the same time.
Vodafone's new broadband deals in full
Vodafone Superfast 1: 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £19.50 a month + £100 Amazon voucher
Overall, this is the UK's cheapest broadband deal and a really affordable offer. You're only paying £19.50 a month while getting speeds averaging 35Mb. While that alone would make this a really impressive package, it goes the extra step by also throwing in an £100 Amazon voucher.
Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month + £100 Amazon voucher
Know you'll need faster speeds with your internet? Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan steps your speeds up to an average of 63Mb while only boosting your bills to £21.50 a month. For that price, you'll also get an £100 voucher like the plan above. Also like the option above, this is the cheapest price for these kind of speeds.
