Vodafone has the cheapest fibre broadband deals in the UK right now

Looking to upgrade to a new fibre internet plan? While there are plenty of choices out there right now, Vodafone is standing out as the number 1 choice with two fantastic offers.

On both of its fibre broadband deals, Vodafone is throwing in a £100 Amazon voucher for all sign-ups and, any Vodafone mobile customer will also get a free Amazon Fibre HD8 tablet.

While the free gifts are a nice touch, it's the deals themselves that are most impressive. Vodafone's Superfast 1 is currently the cheapest fibre plan on the market at just £19.50 a month while offering strong speeds averaging 35Mb.

While those speeds will be enough for a small household with a few devices connected and some light gaming, its Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan that will be best suited to most people.

It does boost the costs to £21.50 a month but you'll also see your speeds jump up to 63Mb. That means fast gaming, a good connection for working from home, and HD Netflix all running at the same time.

Vodafone's new broadband deals in full

Vodafone broadband Vodafone Superfast 1: 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £19.50 a month + £100 Amazon voucher

Overall, this is the UK's cheapest broadband deal and a really affordable offer. You're only paying £19.50 a month while getting speeds averaging 35Mb. While that alone would make this a really impressive package, it goes the extra step by also throwing in an £100 Amazon voucher.

Vodafone broadband Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month + £100 Amazon voucher

Know you'll need faster speeds with your internet? Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan steps your speeds up to an average of 63Mb while only boosting your bills to £21.50 a month. For that price, you'll also get an £100 voucher like the plan above. Also like the option above, this is the cheapest price for these kind of speeds.

