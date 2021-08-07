Vodafone and TalkTalk are leading the market with fantastic broadband deals

If you've put some time aside this weekend to look for the best broadband deals, you can cut your search short. Two offers stand tall above the rest right now and they come from Vodafone and TalkTalk.
Both of these fibre broadband deals will only cost you £22 a month but if you're an existing Vodafone mobile customer, Vodafone will stand out as the better choice of the two.
That's because you'll get a free Amazon Echo Dot and Fire Stick 4K when you sign up, plus all new customers will get a £75 voucher that you can spend at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. Pair that with the speeds averaging 63Mb and this is a fantastic offer.
Alternatively, TalkTalk's Fibre 65 plan will cost you the same price and offers slightly faster average speeds at 67Mb. Plus, like Vodafone you'll get a £75 voucher. This can be spent at Amazon, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard. Unlike Vodafone's 24 month contracts, TalkTalk will only tie you in for 18 months.
This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:
Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Vodafone's recent promotions on its Superfast 2 plan are fantastic. You'll only pay £22 a month, and for that price you'll get speeds averaging 63Mb. On top of that, Vodafone will also throw in a £75 voucher that you can use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S and existing Vodafone mobile customers can get a collection of free Amazon tech goodies.
TalkTalk Fibre 65: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 voucher
TalkTalk's Fibre 65 plan is a fantastic alternative to Vodafone's plan above. While they are incredibly similar across the board, offering similar speeds, the same monthly price and the same voucher value, TalkTalk adds the option of a Mastercard instead of a voucher and shortens the contract to 18 months.
