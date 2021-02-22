Virgin's entire line of broadband deals currently come with no upfront costs

Virgin loves a good flash sale on its broadband deals and while it can go all out on TVs and wine crates, even the smaller offers are still tempting too - it's latest promotion being a good example.

Currently, Virgin is cutting all upfront costs, saving you £35 across its entire range of plans including all broadband and TV deals. All you have to do is order your desired plan before February 28.

If you don't need TV, the stand-out offer is on Virgin's M100 plan. It provides speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month and with this promotion, nothing upfront. And as a final benefit, Virgin will throw in a £75 Amazon voucher.

As for broadband and TV plans, Virgin's Big Bundle is the cheapest option at £33 a month but if you've got the cash to splash, Virgin's Ultimate Oomph Bundle is pretty fantastic and right now, slightly cheaper with a lack of upfront costs.

Virgin M100 | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £24 a month

If you don't need TV with your internet plan, Virgin's M100 plan is the best way to go. It only costs £24 a month while supplying you with monsterous speeds averaging 108Mb - roughly double what most providers offer at this price. And on top of that, there are no upfront costs to pay and Virgin will throw in a £75 voucher to use at Amazon.



Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | FREE activation | £33 a month

Virgin's cheapest TV package, the Big Bundle comes in at £33 a month and right now, with no upfront costs. At that price you're getting speeds averaging 54Mb, over 100 channels, the ability to pause and rewind live TV and weekend calls.

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | FREE activation| £49 a month

With a bit more on offer, the Bigger Bundle will be the perfect middle ground for many. It jumps the speeds up to 213Mb, gains you an increased count of over 190 channels, including 4K BT Sport and you still get the weekend calls. However you're paying £49 a month here.

Virgin 'Ultimate Oomph' Bundle | 12 months | 630Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 260+ channels | FREE activation fee | £89 a month + unlimited data SIM

Got cash to splash on your broadband and TV deals? The strangely named 'Ultimate Oomph' could be perfect. Along with the slightly ridiculous average speeds of 630Mb, you're also getting anytime calls, over 230 channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport- all in 4K and HD - and even a completely unlimited data SIM.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

