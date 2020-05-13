Virgin's best broadband and TV deal just hit a very low price...for a limited time

When it comes to broadband deals, Virgin has been pulling out its A-game recently, throwing out market-leading deals left, right and centre. And after giving its best value plan a price drop, it has now taken it a step further.

Invest in Virgin's Big Bundle and right now you will be paying £29.99 a month. Virgin says that's a price cut from £38...we remember it nearer to £32 but either way, it's a bargain price to be paying!

However, where this deal gets interesting is in the flash sale Virgin has overlayed on it. Until May 17 you will also receive £75 in bill credit on this plan. That means your bills drop even further to an effective £23.74.

That not only makes this one of the cheapest broadband and TV deals out there but even cheaper than most fibre broadband deals! And despite that low price, it offers speeds of 108Mb, which is faster than most internet plans out there.

As we mentioned above, there is a short time frame to grab this deal so you will need to act quite fast. You can find out more about it below.

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | £35 activation | £ 38 £29.99 a month + £75 bill credit

What can we say, it's a bargain! Undercutting almost every other broadband and TV deal out there as well as most fibre plans with that bill credit, this is a hard offer to turn down! Those bills of just £29.99 land you over 110 channels, average speeds of 108Mb and free weekend calls. And for an extra £4 a month, you can double your speeds and land a 5GB data SIM. DEAL ENDS ON SUNDAY, MAY 17View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

