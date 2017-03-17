Virgin Media calls time on WiFi Calling & Cloud apps

The MVNO announced the news in a community blog post, confirming that both Virgin Media Cloud and SmartCall would close, as well as web hosting app Webspace.

The network explained that the decision to cut these value added services was due to customers increasingly opting to use other applications.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are closing a range of Virgin Media Value Added Services from 28th April 2016. We apologise to customers who use these services and where possible have negotiated alternatives with globally recognised players in both the web and cloud spaces.

‘We have a number of communications planned over the coming month to ensure customers can make alternative arrangements. We continue to focus and invest in delivering superior connectivity to the UK.’

Three/O2 takeover

The last few weeks has seen Virgin Media position itself to boost its UK mobile market presence. The MVNO has been involved in Three/O2 takeover talks, after Three’s owners CK Hutchison announced it will give up spectrum in order to seal regulatory support.

Virgin Media is among the MVNOs interested in purchasing this spectrum, in order challenge the major networks.