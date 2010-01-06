DivX TV announced, LG signs up

DivX has announced DivX TV – an IPTV technology platform to deliver a wide range of internet media and content and services without the need for a PC, and LG Blu-ray players will be among the first to support it.

DivX TV can apparently be embedded or implemented through a firmware update on any connected consumer electronics device at the chip level.

The platform offers things like premium Hollywood movies, Web videos, digital music services, popular social networking sites as well as enabling users to stream their own personal digital media content over a home network and offers full playback of a variety of video formats, including all DivX videos.

DivX TV will be implemented on LG Blu-ray players and home cinema systems later this year using NetCast Entertainment Access.

The DivX TV content lineup currently includes more than 70 channels including free Internet content as well as the likes of Associated Press, CNET, Dailymotion, Picasa, Revision 3, Rhapsody, TED and Twitter.

"The DivX logo has become synonymous with the ability to playback high-quality Internet video on devices, and the addition of DivX TV technology to our product line enhances the value of our NetCast feature in our Blu-ray products for consumers," said Dr. Woo Paik, President and Chief Technology Officer, LG Electronics, Inc.

"DivX TV offers consumers a scalable, easy-to-use and high-performance solution that brings great Internet content and services directly in their home."

DivX excited

"We are excited that LG has chosen to pioneer the roll-out of DivX TV on NetCast Blu-ray players and help usher in a new era of digital entertainment," said Kevin Hell, Chief Executive Officer, DivX, Inc.

"Now, consumers can experience a wide variety of Internet media and content by simply changing channels on a remote control.

" LG Electronics has long been an early adopter of DivX technology across multiple categories, and our new alliance allows LG to adopt DivX TV for additional categories including HDTVs."