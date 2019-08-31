UFC live stream: how to watch Andrade vs Weili at Fight Night China online from anywhere

How would you like a side of MMA with your breakfast? UFC returns with Fight Night 157 in the early hours of Saturday morning beaming all the way from China.

The event will be held in Shenzen for the very first time as UFC continues its quest for global ultimate fighting dominance. That means this one kicks off earlier for MMA fans in the US with the main card starting at 6am ET, 3am PT on ESPN+. We’ll explain how much it costs and how it works below so that you're completely clued up on how to live stream UFC 157.

UFC Fight Night - where and when? Today’s Fight Night will be held at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzen, China. And that's why the action is on at such an unsociable time for US viewers - the prelims beginning at 3am ET (midnight PT, 8am BST) and the main card is scheduled to begin at 6am ET (3am PT, 11am BST).

There are five matches on the main Fight Night 157 card (following six in the prelims) with plenty of local interest across the men's and women's divisions. China meets Brazil as welterweights Li Jingliang and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos go head-to-head in the Octagon, while Jamahal 'Sweet Dreams' Hill represents American interests with a light-heavyweight match-up against Da Un Jung.

But undeniably the main attraction is the match in the main event spot - a Women's Strawweight Championship bout where the awesome Jessica Andrade puts her belt on the line against the Chinese Weili Zhang. If you know anything about Andrade then you know just how dangerous she can be, and she is looking like a mighty champion after winning the belt from Rose Namajunas back in May. But Zhang is currently on a 19 fight win streak and shouldn't be underestimated as a challenger.

UFC Fight Night China is set to be a real stunner and you can watch it in its entirety. All the fights can be watched in the US exclusively online via the ESPN+ subscription service. So keep reading to see your viewing options to get a UFC live stream, whether or not you're in the US this weekend.

Soccer fan? Here's how to tune into a Premier League live stream

How to live stream UFC online in the US

Subscription service ESPN+ has snagged the coverage of UFC Fight Night 157 (and, indeed, all of the UFC Fight Nights and PPVs). The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform only launched in 2018, but has already made waves by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer and boxing events. It costs $4.99 per month - so it's reasonably priced, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streaming apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

Live stream UFC from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you've got your subscription sorted but then find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN (it even comes with a 30 day money back guarantee). Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan.

Live stream UFC Fight Night 153 in the UK