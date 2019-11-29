Turtle Beach gaming headsets have had a huge price slash at Amazon

In the market for a new gaming headset? Then look no further, because Amazon has slashed the prices on loads of Turtle Beach gaming headsets for Black Friday.

Turtle Beach produces some of the best and most trusted gaming cans on the market, offering fantastic options when it comes to both premium and budget headsets.

And now they're even more appealing, with Amazon offering huge discounts on a variety of Turtle Beach headsets to suit every budget. That ranges from £110 off the high-end Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 - usually priced at £219.99 - to £15 off the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 - a more affordable option that usually retails at £74.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 prices in your region)

We've picked out the best Turtle Beach gaming headset deals that Amazon has on offer and popped them below for your perusal:

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 – PS4 / PC: £219.99 £109.99 at Amazon

A premium headset at a breakthrough £109 price, this Amazon Turtle Beach deal gets you a top-notch headset with 7.1 surround sound tech and special audio modes tuned to help you be more competitive when gaming.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Xbox One: £203 £109.99 at Amazon

Just like the PS4 version, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 for Xbox One will give you a competitive edge by presenting the battlefield in 7.1 surround sound, with modes for helping you picking out key sounds in-game.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 – Xbox One: £79.99 £56.99 at Amazon

Hear every footstep and every gunshot with this mid-range gaming headset at budget prices for Xbox One during the Black Friday sales.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White – Xbox One: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

That same Turtle Beach Stealth 600 sound for Xbox One, but with a lighter shade of pale – white. And, if you make the jump on the white model, you can save yourself a few extra quid, too.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 – PS4: £79.99 £56.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the game with the PlayStation 4 version of the Stealth 600 headset, with boom mic and virtual surround sound helping you get the jump on your enemies and come out on top.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 – Xbox One: £114 £84.99 at Amazon

Jump up to the next level in comfort with the Stealth 700 gaming headsets from Turtle Beach. This Xbox One model offers wireless virtualised surround sound and active noise cancellation.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 – PS4: £114 £79.99 at Amazon

If you're a PS4 gamer, you get a slightly better deal on the Stealth 700, which again offers virtualised surround sound and active noise cancellation.

Turtle Beach Recon 70N: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

A great budget option for the gamer with multiple consoles, the Recon 70N will work with your PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, and offers precise sound from its 40mm speakers.

Not in the UK? We've included the best prices for the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 in your region below. However, if you want something more specific, then keep an eye on our best Black Friday PC gaming deals and PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals pages.