This Virgin broadband deal offers £50 cash incentives, low costs and fast speeds

When it comes to fibre broadband deals with lightning fast speeds, Virgin often the leads the way. And while it is usually pretty expensive, one of its more affordable options is really standing out right now.

Sign up for Virgin's M100 plan and you'll get speeds averaging 108Mb. That's roughly double what most plans can get you at this price and is fast enough for gaming, UHD streams, working from home and even running a household full of smart gadgets at all times.

This plan comes in at a cost of just £24 a month and on top of the speeds, you'll also get a £50 Amazon voucher. All of that comes together to make this the best fibre plan out there.

However, Virgin isn't available to everyone in the country and this deal is only for new customers. If you can't get it where you live or you're an existing customer, check out our broadband deals page for all of the other great offers available.

