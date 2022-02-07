This Shark Anti Hair Wrap cordless vacuum is discounted by more than 40%

Amazon has slashed 43% off the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology IZ300UK cordless vacuum, reducing it from £429.99 to just £229.99 – which is just £23 shy of the best price we’ve ever seen for this floor cleaner. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best cordless vacuum deals in your region.)

The best cordless vacuums are extremely versatile, as they can be converted from a regular vacuum into a handheld cleaner for upholstery, soft furnishings or your car. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology IZ300UK impressed us when it came to collecting fine dust and larger debris, including cereal, from carpets. It’s one of a number of cordless vacuums that feature in our list of the best vacuum cleaners on the market right now.

Today's best Shark vacuum deal in the UK

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology IZ300UK: £429.99 £229.99 at Amazon

Save £200 – Amazon has slashed 43% off the cost of this cordless vacuum cleaner, which comes with a five-year guarantee. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model – it’s dropped to as low as £206.24 in the past – it is the same discount we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . However, we don’t know how long this offer will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this cordless vacuum deal.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ320UKT: £529.99 £348.99 at Amazon

Save £181 – If you’re looking for a vacuum that can cope with a mammoth cleaning session, it's worth considering this version of the Shark cordless cleaner, which comes with two batteries. Shark says this doubles your cleaning time from 60 to 120 minutes, and it also means you don’t have to interrupt your cleaning session to charge the vacuum. This 34% discount doesn't quite bring the vacuum down to its record-low price of £324.99, but it’s still a good saving.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology IZ300U comes with two brush rollers that spin at the same time. One roller is hard, with flexible silicon fins that Shark says dig deep into carpets to dislodge dirt and debris. The second roller, meanwhile, has a soft, fluffy finish to tackle fine dust. The vacuum cleanser also benefits from Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap technology, which stops strands of both human and pet hair from getting wrapped around the brush bar.

The vacuum is best suited to carpeted floors, as we found that when vacuuming cereal from hard floors the wheels on the back of the cleaner head flicked some of the cereal around the floor, rather than collecting it, and we had to make several passes to ensure the mess was cleared.

More cordless vacuum deals

You can see all of today’s best cordless vacuum deals in your region below