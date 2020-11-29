This market-leading EE iPhone 12 deal is still available moving into Cyber Monday

Over Black Friday, we were hunting for those unicorn like iPhone 12 deals, hoping for a discount that could make the handset semi-affordable. Of all of the thousands of offers, one on the EE network stood out.

Luckily, that offer is still going and by the looks of things, will still be available on Cyber Monday. It comes from the retailer Affordable Mobiles and offers up 100GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.



The costs to get this deal are surprisingly low, coming in at £19 upfront (when you apply the code TR30 at checkout) and £44 a month. That makes this one of the cheapest iPhone 12 contracts on the market - an impressive feat for a normally very pricey network!

While there are plenty of other Cyber Monday iPhone deals out there worthy of your attention, this feels like the best price you're going to get on the latest and greatest from Apple.

The best iPhone 12 deal around in full:

BEST IPHONE 12 DEAL ON EE iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49.99 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

An alternative for those who prefer cheap monthly bills:

iPhone 12: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £289.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £29pm

This is a deal that is certainly not going to appeal to everyone. That's because while it will only cost you £29 a month, you do have to spend a whopping £289.99 upfront to get it. Yes, that is a lot but it also offers one of the cheapest iPhone 12 deals you can currently get and throws in 100GB of data on O2 for good measure.

Why should I get an iPhone 12?

Compared to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, there is a far bigger leap in terms of differences and upgrades from the 11 to the shiny new iPhone 12. Some of these are, aesthetically, far more obvious than what sits under the hood. In short, though, the iPhone 12 is certainly deserving of the excitement that surrounded it in the lead up to its unveiling.

In a design that we haven't seen since Apple's first iteration of the iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 ditches the curves and returns to squared-off edges. This allows the Super Retina XDR display to sit more flush beneath the protective Ceramic Shield. Of course, as an OLED panel, this is something to truly marvel at, especially as this is the first time Apple has offered its most premium display across all devices, with the XR and 11's far less vivid LCD panel well and truly ditched.

(Image credit: Apple)

Under the hood there is plenty to be excited about, too. Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, Apple continues to hurtle ahead in terms of providing a fast, powerful processor. Of course, this is also Apple's first line-up of 5G-equipped handsets, meaning you'll be benefit from faster download speeds and more reliable bandwidth, too.

The camera performance has been increased in both low light photography and HDR 4K video, with the same dual set-up seen on the iPhone 11.

Apple has also come up with a new concept - Magsafe, snapping your phone into place on a wireless charger and allowing for magnetic attachments for your phone.