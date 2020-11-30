This is the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal ever and still includes 250GB data

This year's award for the most generous Cyber Monday phone deal might just go to Mobile Phones Direct and its ridiculously discount on the mighty Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

If the Galaxy S20 Plus is the best smartphone in the world, it goes without saying its Ultra bigger brother sits on an elite level. When it comes to a premium smartphone, then, it's only right the tariff matches up - and this O2 tariff more than meets the mark.

Mobile Phones Direct have amped things up, giving you unlimited calls and texts and a gargantuan 250GB of data to use each month all for just £44 a month after paying £99 at the start.

Prefer a tariff with no upfront costs at all? We have details of one of those below, too! This is Samsung's most powerful smartphone yet and makes one heck of a Cyber Monday deal.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra?

If the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra were an ice cream, it would be a three-scooper with multiple flavours, sprinkles, sauce, and a chocolate flake for good measure. That is to say, the Samsung S20 Ultra comes with all the bells and whistles of a feature packed Android handset, no expense spared.

The largest of the S20 family, the S20 Ultra has a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate you can use at Full HD+ resolutions. As well as this standout feature, its assortment of sensors on its rear camera package features a 100x SuperZoom, alongside its four – yes, four – other sensors. This whopper of a camera also allows you to shoot 8K video.

To fuel this beast, you'll find a 5000mAh battery cell, as well as 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB of internal storage.