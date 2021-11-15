This Eufy home security camera is down to its lowest price ever in Amazon’s early Black Friday sales

Amazon has slashed up to 35% off several Eufy home security cameras, including the Eufy SoloCam E20, as part of its early Black Friday deals. It’s now down to just £64.99 from £99.99 . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region).

This is a new record-low for the home security camera, which was launched in June this year and has built-in storage for video clips, so there’s no need to fork out for a subscription service. We’re not sure if we’ll see a better deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday , so we’d recommend snapping this home security camera deal quickly.

The best home security cameras can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome, and if you’re keen to get your property protected you’d be better off buying sooner rather than later due to the ongoing supply chain issues – and there’s no guarantee that we’ll see a better price in the official Amazon Black Friday sale .

Eufy SoloCam E20: £99.99 Eufy SoloCam E20: £99.99 £64.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - There’s a 35% saving on this Full HD battery-powered home security camera, taking it down to its lowest price ever. Unlike Eufy’s other range of home security cameras, which work with a base station, the SoloCam range have 8GB of memory built in to the camera to store footage on. Eufy says this is enough for up to 30 days of video clips (based on 30 events a day, with each lasting 10 seconds), and it means you don’t need to fork out for a subscription service to get the most from this home security camera.

Eufy Cam 2C two-camera kit: £229.99 Eufy Cam 2C two-camera kit: £229.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £90 - There’s also a hefty saving on this two-camera Eufy kit with a base station. Just like the E20 (above) the cameras record in Full HD and are battery-powered. However, the addition of the base station ensures the cameras don’t need a direct Wi-Fi connection with your router. This means they can be placed further away from the router without suffering from a poor wireless signal, and footage is stored on the base station. This is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen this security camera kit drop.

Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24: £37.9 Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24: £37.9 9 £25.99 at Amazon

Save £12 - Amazon has also discounted this mains-powered indoor home security from Eufy. Itt records in Full HD, but rather than the storage being built in, you’ll need to insert a microSD card into the slot on the camera in order to review footage captured by the camera at a later date. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this security device, which can distinguish between people and pets in its field of view, as it dropped to just £24.99 on Black Friday last year, but at just £1 more expensive, this is still an excellent deal.

Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24: £47.99 Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24: £47.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - There’s almost a third off this Eufy indoor home security camera, which has a rotating lens. Using the Eufy app you can pan and tilt the camera, so you can check up on every inch of an entire room when you’re not around. It can even be set to follow the source of motion around the room, so that should the worst happen you have a record of exactly what an intruder got up to. It also records in Full HD, and can distinguish between people, pets, and other sources of motion.

