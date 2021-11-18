This DeLonghi coffee maker is now cheaper than on Black Friday last year

If you want to play barista at home thanks to a Black Friday coffee machine deal, listen up. Amazon has slashed 25% off the price of the De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685 espresso machine taking it down to just £141.99 from £189.99 as part of its early Black Friday sales. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region).

This is lower than the prices we saw last Black Friday and Cyber Monday , when the espresso machine only dropped to £149.99. Given that fact, and due to the ongoing supply chain issues, if you want to ensure that you can enjoy smooth espresso as the festive season kicks off, we’d recommend snapping up this deal.

The best coffee makers can be a costly purchase, so a good deal is always welcome, and this early Black Friday deal is in stock and ready to ship. There’s no guarantee that we’ll see a better discount during the official Amazon Black Friday sales either, but if you are planning on waiting, check out our best Black Friday coffee machine deals round-up.

Today's best De'Longhi early Black Friday deals in the UK

De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685 espresso machine: £189.99 De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685 espresso machine: £189.99 £141.99 at Amazon

Save £48 - You can save 25% on the stylish red version of this simple-to-use Delonghi espresso machine, making it even lower than the prices we saw on Black Friday last year. In our tests it produced smooth, intense espresso with a thick, stable crema that reformed once sugar was sprinkled on top. It also has a steam wand for texturising milk, and can brew espresso from compatible pods as well as ground coffee.

De'Longhi Eletta bean-to-cup machine ECAM 45.760: £999.99 De'Longhi Eletta bean-to-cup machine ECAM 45.760: £999.99 £599.99 at Amazon

Save £400 - If you prefer to take even more of the work out of brewing coffee, then this bean-to-cup machine can create your favorite hot drinks at the touch of a button. It also comes with a milk carafe, which automatically steams milk for the appropriate length of time to create a perfectly texturised accompaniment to your espresso. This price isn’t as low as the prices we saw last Black Friday when the coffee machine dropped to below £500, but it’s still a good deal.

De'Longhi Magnifica bean-to-cup machine ESAM42.00: £349.9 De'Longhi Magnifica bean-to-cup machine ESAM42.00: £349.9 9 £269.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - There’s also a 23% saving on this bean-to-cup machine, which includes an integrated grinder. Rather than a built-in milk carafe, it comes with a steam wand to let you froth milk, but it still offers one-touch coffee. Last year this model dropped down to £249.99, but if you want a coffee machine in time for the festive period, we’d recommend snapping this deal up.

De'Longhi Magnifica S bean-to-cup machine ECAM22.100: £365.00 De'Longhi Magnifica S bean-to-cup machine ECAM22.100: £365.00 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £65 - Alternatively, this upgraded version of the above machine comes with the steam wand and integrated coffee grinder, and lets you customise the strength, temperature and volume of the coffee it brews so you can enjoy the perfect cup every time. It’s been discounted by 18%, bringing it down to the same price we saw on Black Friday last year for this automatic machine, so it’s well worth taking advantage of.

More coffee maker deals

