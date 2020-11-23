This Black Friday TV deal at Costco is incredibly good – but there's a catch

There are plenty of good 4K TVs these days, but this latest Black Friday TV deal definitely makes a strong argument for buying this one in particular. UK retailer Costco is now selling a 55-inch Sony XH81 4K TV for just £539.98, for a massive £410 discount unmatched by the likes of Currys or John Lewis.

Originally retailing for £949, the 55-inch XH81 is generally now selling for £699 at most retailers, meaning it's quite the steal wherever you get it – but the biggest saving is undoubtedly at Costco.

There's a catch, however. To shop at Costco you need to be a paid member, and be a current or retired employee of one of a select group of professions, such as finance, local government, education, police or fire rescue, armed forces, health services, law, architecture, and similar. It's a wide spread, but it's worth checking the whole list before you try to sign up.

The cheapest option is a £15 annual subscription, which provides access to online shopping and free technical support, though not other perks such as in-store purchases or warehouse returns – something you may want for an impulse Black Friday buy. If you opt for a £33.60 per year subscription, you'll get the rest of these added benefits – and still net quite the saving on this Sony 4K TV.

If you can't or don't want to sign up, we've added in a similar (if not quite as tempting) discount at Currys below too.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best 4K TV deals in your region.

The Sony XH81 is a new 2020 Sony TV, featuring a capable X1 processor and 4K HDR picture – albeit with edge lighting rather than the full array local dimming enjoyed by higher-end Sony sets.

We did review the Sony XH90 4K TV earlier this year, giving it five stars for its "dynamic, convincing 4K HDR", "impressive upscaling", and "full-bodied sound". While you won't quite be getting that level of performance – or the recent HDMI 2.1 upgrade Sony bestowed on the XH90 – it's still a solid mid-spec choice for your home.

