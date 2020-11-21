This Black Friday sale includes the best cheap iPhone 12 and 12 Mini deals yet

In the lead-up to the Black Friday sales, we were convinced we wouldn't see any major discounts on iPhone 12 deals considering how recently it was launched. And yet, here we are with a new promotion heavily discounting all four handsets.

iD Mobile is offering 20GB data tariffs on iPhone 12 Mini deals, the regular 12, the Pro and the Pro Max. While all four offers are quite promising, the iPhone 12 Mini with monthly costs of £32.99 a month is by far the most interesting option.

However, as with everything that looks too good to be true...there is a bit of a caveat here. Despite the fact that all four iPhone 12 handsets are 5G-enabled, iD Mobile is still a 4G network.

Realistically this feels more like a footnote than an issue. 5G isn't really very accessible yet and iD Mobile is promising all existing customers an upgrade to 5G when they upgrade to the faster network in 2021. By then, 5G should be a bit more...useable.

Whether its the cheaper two handsets that interest you or if you have your sights set on the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro deals and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals, we've listed these four iD Mobile offers below.

Black Friday iPhone deals: what are the best prices out there?

iPhone 12 Mini deals:

iPhone 12 Mini: at iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £32.99pm

This is quite easily the cheapest deal we've seen yet on the iPhone 12 Mini and therefore, it's going to be one of the best options for those on a budget. You're getting 20GB of data for just £32.99 a month and £99.99 upfront. As long as the lack of 5G isn't an issue for you, this will be an exceptional offer.

iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12: at iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36.99pm

The upgrade from the iPhone 12 Mini to the regular 12 is pretty affordable. For just an extra £4 a month and the same upfront costs, you get the same 20GB of data. The iPhone 12 is pretty similar to the Mini, just larger in size and with a better battery and slightly higher resolution display.

iPhone 12 Pro deals:

iPhone 12 Pro: at iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £47.99 per month

The jump up to the Pro is quite costly and yet, this is still the cheapest price available on this impressive handset. The upfront costs and data cap remain the same but on a monthly basis, you're paying £47.99 a month. Considering the jump up in specs and the additional camera, this is a great price to be paying.

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Mobiles.co.uk| iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £52.99pm

Finally, Apple's most powerful phone on the market right now - the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This deal pushes your monthly costs all the way up to £52.99 a month. While that sounds like a mammoth cost to be paying, it still comes under the competition as the cheapest price around right now...so long as you don't mind waiting for 5G connections.

iPhone 12 deals: what are the new devices like?

iPhone 12 Mini:

The smallest of Apple's four iPhone 12 devices, the Mini is all about bringing both the size and price down. While normally this would result in a device that is lacking in a number of areas, the iPhone 12 Mini actually shares many of the key specs of the other devices.

It has the same A14 Bionic chip, the same MagSafe features, 5G capabilities and more. However, it obviously has to lose out somewhere. It has a far smaller battery than the rest, a lower resolution and fewer camera lenses than the Pro or Pro Max.

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.

As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro:



The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the complete opposite end of the spectrum, offering the largest and most expensive of the iPhone 12 devices.

Not only does this handset offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.