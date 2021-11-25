This Amazon Black Friday deal bundles in a Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot for just £30

Amazon is providing unforgettable Black Friday deals on its devices, like this bundle deal where you can get your hands on a Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for under £30. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
This Black Friday bundle deal includes a Fire TV Stick, which streams media content in full HD and audio with support for Dolby Atmos. You’ll have access to thousands of apps, for example, enjoy content from your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer; or listen to music via Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music. The Fire Stick also comes with 8GB of internal storage and Bluetooth 5.0.
The bundle deal also includes Amazon’s voice assistant smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). This speaker works directly with Amazon Alexa: just speak to it to control your home, play music, set alarms, or tell you about the traffic on the roads. The 3rd-gen Echo Dot improves upon the second, by improving on its speakers to create a richer and bigger sound and it now comes with a stylish fabric design.
This bundle would usually cost you £79.98, but Amazon has slashed the price by 62%, bringing the price down to £29.98 saving you £50. Plus this is also £9 less than buying these two devices separately.
Black Friday deal: Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle
Entertainment Pack: FireTV Stick (includes TV controls) with Echo Dot (3rd Gen):
£79.98 £29.98 at Amazon
Save £50 - This is an incredible Black Friday bundle deal on two of Amazon’s best devices, the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Steam media in Full HD and access thousands of apps on the Fire TV Stick, and use your voice to control your home, music, TV and game console with the Echo Dot.
This is a fabulous deal as you’re getting two great Amazon devices for one incredible price. Whether you want to stream your favorite TV show or tell Alexa to lock your door, this bundle will provide you with everything you need to do so. And as this is a best seller on Amazon, this bundle is due to sell fast, so do be quick to grab this deal!
More streaming device deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for streamers from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
