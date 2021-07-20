This ace fibre broadband deal from Vodafone comes with a £75 cash incentive

Vodafone frequently goes big on its broadband deals, throwing in freebies, dropping costs, or simply being one of the most all-around affordable options, and its latest offer is no exception.
Sign up for Vodafone's Superfast 2 package, and you'll only have to pay £24 a month. This price secures you speeds averaging 63Mb, which will work perfectly for most households.
While this alone is a strong offer, Vodafone goes the extra step by also throwing in a £75 voucher. This can be spent at M&S, Tesco, or online with Amazon - it's your choice with the voucher you get.
Alternatively, if this package feels too expensive, there is a second option - Vodafone's Superfast 1. This drops your speeds to £22 a month but also reduces your speeds to 35Mb. However, you do still get the £75 voucher.
This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:
Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
This is an all-around fantastic offer from Vodafone, getting you speeds averaging 63Mb. This will only cost you £24 a month and on top of the impressive speeds, you'll also get a £75 Amazon, Tesco, or M&S voucher. All of those factors together make this one of the best options on the market.
