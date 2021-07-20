Trending

This ace fibre broadband deal from Vodafone comes with a £75 cash incentive

By

Affordable bills, fast speeds, and more with this internet offer

Broadband deals
(Image credit: Future)
JUMP TO:

Vodafone frequently goes big on its broadband deals, throwing in freebies, dropping costs, or simply being one of the most all-around affordable options, and its latest offer is no exception.

Sign up for Vodafone's Superfast 2 package, and you'll only have to pay £24 a month. This price secures you speeds averaging 63Mb, which will work perfectly for most households.

While this alone is a strong offer, Vodafone goes the extra step by also throwing in a £75 voucher. This can be spent at M&S, Tesco, or online with Amazon - it's your choice with the voucher you get.

Alternatively, if this package feels too expensive, there is a second option - Vodafone's Superfast 1. This drops your speeds to £22 a month but also reduces your speeds to 35Mb. However, you do still get the £75 voucher.

This brilliant fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
This is an all-around fantastic offer from Vodafone, getting you speeds averaging 63Mb. This will only cost you £24 a month and on top of the impressive speeds, you'll also get a £75 Amazon, Tesco, or M&S voucher. All of those factors together make this one of the best options on the market.
View Deal

Read more:

Alex Hughes

As the editor of all things broadband, SIMs and phone contracts, Alex is constantly scouring the internet to land you the best prices. Whether that be with the latest iPhones, breaking down how broadband works or revealing the cheapest SIM plans, he's got the know.
See more Broadband news