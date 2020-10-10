This ace BT broadband deal offers superfast speeds, slashed prices and a £100 bonus

While BT is normally one of the pricier brands around when it comes to broadband deals, recently it has been shedding that reputation to offer some truly impressive packages.

Its latest offer involves its Fibre 2 plan. Firstly and most importantly, BT has brought the price down from £31.99 down to £29.99 a month . That's an excellent price considering the speeds averaging 67Mb - more than enough bandwidth for a home where mum and dad are working, while the rest of the household streams 4K video or fights their way through another Fortnite battle royale.

However BT has taken things up a notch further by including an £100 pre-paid Mastercard on top. That's easily one of the best value incentives available with any fibre broadband deals around right now, basically giving you £100 cash to spend where and on what you like.

You can find out more about this BT broadband deal below but it is well worth mentioning the fact that it has a set end date of Thursday, October 15.

BT broadband deals: see this offer in full

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

