This 65-inch 4K TV is the Amazon Black Friday deal you need

After a cheap 65-inch TV that doesn't entirely skimp on the specs? This TCL QLED TV could be the one for you.

With Black Friday looming its head, and plenty of Black Friday TV deals now live, it's the perfect time to nab a good discount on a capable screen such as this one, which sees the TCL C72 QLED drop to just £799 at a 65-inch size – making for a £200 saving.

The C72 QLED is a TCL smart TV that packs in 4K resolution and HDR, as well as dynamic formats including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. You'll even get Dolby Atmos audio support thrown in, with an Onkyo loudspeaker that shouldn't put those delicately mixed soundtracks to shame.

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the C72 on Amazon, making this a great time to buy. The 55-inch version is also on sale for just £649 (after a £150 discount), if the larger model is a bit out of your budget too.

TCL C72 65-inch 4K HDR QLED TV: £999 £799 at Amazon

With Android TV, a 100Hz display and multi-format HDR, this is a well-specified television that should help you get a 65-inch screen in your home for a very reasonable amount of money.

TCL C72 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV: £799 £649 at Amazon

With Android TV, a 100Hz display and multi-format HDR, this is a well-specified television that should help you get a 55-inch screen in your home for a very reasonable amount of money.

TCL is still gaining traction in the UK, not yet having had the phenomenal success the brand has found in the US.

TCL screens tend to go big on brightness and saturation for a punchy image, generally compensating for the budget processors it uses to bring down overall costs, though it does mean this isn't your best bet for naturalistic pictures. As we found in our C81 QLED review, though, some good calibration can really help matters and make for an above-average television.

Deals like these should help TCL TVs get in a few more homes, though. And if it doesn't take your fancy, you can check out more TV deals for your region below:

