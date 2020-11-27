These small TVs are the absolute cheapest Black Friday TV deals you'll find

After a small TV in the Black Friday sales? We've brought together a number of the most tempting discounts on 32-inch small TVs – sets which, by virtue of their size, were likely pretty cheap to begin with.

The best transatlantic deal we've found at this compact size is Samsung's The Frame TV, a designer QLED that's been discounted to its lowest ever price: $479 in the US and £399 in the UK, after a $120 and £150 discount respectively. This fashion-forward set is all about a bold exterior, a picture-frame design philosophy, customizable bezels, and the beginnings of a premium picture quality with a QLED panel.

However, you can still go cheaper. In the US, you can now nab a Sceptre HD TV for just $88 at Walmart, after a $30 discount – you may not be getting high-end specs, but there's no denying the value on offer for a compact HD screen. Perhaps suitable for a study, kitchen, or teenager's bedroom that you can't justify a larger expense of screen for?

In the UK, too, you'll now find a 32-inch Samsung TV for just £169 – and a budget JVC set for the same price.

There are plenty of good Black Friday TV deals going, but for the very cheapest and smallest TVs seeing discounts right now, you need look no further than below.

Best small TV Black Friday deals (US)

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 – Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Save $120 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at a fantastically low price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.View Deal

Best small TV Black Friday deals (UK)

JVC 32-inch HD TV: £219 £169 at Currys

Save £50 on this budget HD TV from JVC. You're making do with a 50Hz panel, which is par for the course at this small 32-inch size – but you will get Freeview Play and two HDMI 1.4 ports for basic passthrough from AV hardware and consoles.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch UE32T4307 HD smart TV: £199 £169 at Argos

Save £30 on this budget HD TV from Samsung. With 10W audio two HDMI ports, its feature set is limited to what you'd expect at this size – but Freeview Play support and the Tizen operating system are great finds at this price.View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Currys

Save £150 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at its lowest ever price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.View Deal

Of course, that low price tag comes with a, uh, price. You're sacrificing not only premium picture quality but also the huge array of capable mid-spec sets that are available these days – not least anything sized larger than 32 inches.

4K resolution won't be found on these small TVs, either – but if you're happy with a low-performing set, as long as it doesn't take up too much space or make a dent in your wallet, then one of these models may well be what you're after.

