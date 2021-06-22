These Prime Day book deals will help you make the most of your new Kindle ereader

If you've bought a new Kindle in the Prime Day deals, you'll probably be happy to know that there are loads of Book deals in Amazon's online Kindle store - perfect for populating your new product.
You see, in case you didn't already know, most of the books you'll be reading on your new Kindle will be bought from Amazon's online store - and as Amazon is the company that organizes Amazon Prime Day (hence the name), lots of the books on the store have seen some price cuts.
In the US, Amazon has reduced the price of lots of bestsellers to $4.99 or less, so you can pick yourself up a great new novel for cheap - in the UK, the company has smashed the price of some books down to 99p, including Normal People (which the acclaimed TV show is based on) and the sequel to 50 Shades of Grey.
So if you're a big book fan, it's worth jumping on the Prime Day book deals to load up your device with novels galore. If you use Amazon's website, you can buy the books without even having the Kindle in your hand, and can download the books once you have the ereader.
(Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best book deals on Prime Day
Amazon Kindle book deals: bestsellers down to $4.99 at Amazon
In the US, a selection of some bestsellers is down to less than $5, including biographies, romance and cooking books.View Deal
Amazon Kindle book deals: romance novels down to 99p at Amazon
If you're looking for a romance novel, Amazon UK has you sorted, as you don't even have to spend a pound to get top books including Normal People and Grey.View Deal
More book deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for a random assortment of books from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
