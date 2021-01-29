These cheap Samsung S20 FE deals are the perfect alternative to the Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals are now officially available to buy after a lengthy pre-order period, but for many, the prices on Samsung's latest will be an instant off-put. That's where the Samsung S20 FE comes in.

The older and much cheaper handset is looking like a safe haven from 2021 Samsung handsets, especially with a collection of cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals that have just been launched by retailer Mobiles.co.uk.

While there is a collection of S20 FE offers from this retailer, the standout one supplies you with 20GB of data at a price of just £26.99 a month. And if that doesn't sound like enough data for you, £3 a month extra jumps you up to an unlimited data plan.

However, that pricing is on the 4G model of this handset. If you're after the 5G version of the S20 FE, Fonehouse has the best deal currently, offering 30GB of data at £35 a month.

These cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £15 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 54GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

If iD Mobile is a network that you're not interested in, Mobiles.co.uk also has an affordable S20 FE deal on the Vodafone network instead. It comes in at £30 a month and £16 upfront (with the use of the code 10OFF). At that price, it supplies you with 54GB of data. While that isn't as cheap as the above, it is a more recognisable network.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: an alternative 5G option

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: at Fonehouse | Three | £19 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

If you would rather invest in the 5G version of the handset, Fonehouse looks like the way to go right now. It supplies you with a 30GB of data plan on Three while only charging £19 upfront and £35 a month. That's an excellent price for anyone who is looking to go for the more powerful version of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: what's it like to use?

With a substantial £300 difference between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 – and a further £100 for the 5G variant of the latter – it's not unreasonable to expect a handset that is largely underwhelming with its S20 tag to live up to. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE actually takes some of the key, more exciting features of the full-fat flagship and simply embodies these components in a moderately cheaper shell.

Long story short: if you're here for the aesthetic, the S20 FE might not cut it. However, if a slightly more budget-friendly handset with some high-end features gets your blood pumping, the 'Fan Edition' is calling...

So what are those aforementioned features? Well, the S20 FE boasts that super-smooth, 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution, as well as a powerful, top-tier processor, and a pretty nifty camera set-up.

Yep, under the hood, you'll find the Exynos 990 chipset, which offers a seriously impressive, snappy performance. Where the camera is concerned, the S20 FE has a triple camera lens set-up with excellent features like the S20's Night Mode, as well as Single Take utilising all three lenses to capture the very best snap.

Compare it to the S21 and it falls short in most categories. The processor is weaker, the camera set-up isn't quite as impressive and although they utilise similar bodies and displays, the S21 has better technology inside to power the screen.

However, considering it is so much cheaper than either the S20 or S21, it seems like an obvious choice for many.