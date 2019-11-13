These cheap Honor 20, Oppo and Samsung phone deals are an early Black Friday treat

Trying to beat the Black Friday rush seems to have become a trend for phone retailers this year, launching their offers a good few weeks before Black Friday officially kicks in. The latest contender bringing you some early bargains and cheap contracts is Mobiles.co.uk.
The phone retailer has launched early with a two-part offer - cheap tariffs on Samsung phone deals, Oppo handsets and Honor devices (we're talking £20 per month cheap!) and a price promise to take away the fears of losing out on a bargain later down the line.
While you won't be seeing those headline flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10 or iPhone 11 in these early sales, there are a host of cheap offers across devices including the Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A40, Oppo Reno and Honor 20.
Yes, these aren't devices sporting world record specs but they are affordable handsets cut even further down in price through these sales. You can find out more about these mobile phone deals and Mobiles.co.uk's price guarantee below.
Mobiles.co.uk pre-Black Friday phone deals:
Samsung Galaxy A70 | Vodafone | 99p upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm
£20 a month bills on a 2019 handset is a great place to be and considering Mobiles has its price promise in place, you don't even have to worry about it coming out with something cheaper. The only issue we can see is the relatively low data cap - but a wonderful price if you wouldn't describe yourself as a 'power user'.
Samsung Galaxy A40 | EE | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm + £144 cashback by redemption
This deal is the same price as the offer above, the only difference is the whopping amount of cashback you're getting on top of this deal. After you take into account the £144 cashback by redemption, you're effectively only paying £336 over the two years for this contract. Extraordinary!
Honor 20 | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm
Considering the prices Mobiles.co.uk are offering, this is a handset performing way above its price tag. The monthly bills come in at £24 while still offering you 10GB of data and the upfront costs aren't even that high! If you're looking for a high performing phone at a low price, this will be the offer to go for.
Oppo Reno | O2 | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
You might have never heard of it but Oppo is a company showing some serious competition to Huawei, Samsung and Apple in the UK. With the Oppo Reno, much like the Honor 20 above, you're getting a host of excellent specs at an exceptionally affordable price tag.
How does the Black Friday price guarantee work?
Worried that Mobiles.co.uk might come out with a better price than it has now? Well, there's no need to worry as it has a price guarantee promising it will refund you the difference if they beat their own pricing during Black Friday.
However, this price guarantee is only against Mobiles.co.uk and you will not be refunded if any other retailer tops the offer you went for.
