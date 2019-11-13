These cheap Honor 20, Oppo and Samsung phone deals are an early Black Friday treat

Trying to beat the Black Friday rush seems to have become a trend for phone retailers this year, launching their offers a good few weeks before Black Friday officially kicks in. The latest contender bringing you some early bargains and cheap contracts is Mobiles.co.uk.

The phone retailer has launched early with a two-part offer - cheap tariffs on Samsung phone deals, Oppo handsets and Honor devices (we're talking £20 per month cheap!) and a price promise to take away the fears of losing out on a bargain later down the line.

While you won't be seeing those headline flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10 or iPhone 11 in these early sales, there are a host of cheap offers across devices including the Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A40, Oppo Reno and Honor 20.

Yes, these aren't devices sporting world record specs but they are affordable handsets cut even further down in price through these sales. You can find out more about these mobile phone deals and Mobiles.co.uk's price guarantee below.

Willing to wait longer? Check out the best Black Friday phone deals

Mobiles.co.uk pre-Black Friday phone deals:

Samsung Galaxy A70 | Vodafone | 99p upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

£20 a month bills on a 2019 handset is a great place to be and considering Mobiles has its price promise in place, you don't even have to worry about it coming out with something cheaper. The only issue we can see is the relatively low data cap - but a wonderful price if you wouldn't describe yourself as a 'power user'.

View Deal

How does the Black Friday price guarantee work?

Worried that Mobiles.co.uk might come out with a better price than it has now? Well, there's no need to worry as it has a price guarantee promising it will refund you the difference if they beat their own pricing during Black Friday.

However, this price guarantee is only against Mobiles.co.uk and you will not be refunded if any other retailer tops the offer you went for.