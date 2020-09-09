These brand new Philips Ambilight TVs are seeing some stunning prices this week

They may only have dropped by £20 - £50, but these Philips Ambilight TV deals are improving on already cheap prices. If you've not come across the Ambilight range before, you'll be impressed with the unique features and powerful tech packed into these offers - from the LED backlights all the way through to the premium Dolby Atmos audio.

There's some serious power stashed away in these brand new 2020 releases, which is what makes these final prices so impressive. This week's Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals are putting the 43-inch model at just £379. Granted, you're only saving £20 on that, but that's an extra £20 off a £399 price tag that just doesn't see quality like this often.

You can save a little more by upgrading to this massive 58-inch set, however. Aside from the fact that we rarely see displays this big coming in under £500, the £50 discount on this particular TV deal is working even harder considering there's Dolby Vision HDR10+ running on these models as well. A final £499 price tag is well worth a look, especially if you're looking to get the most value out of your 4K TV deals hunt.

We're rounding up these offers just below, but you can check out plenty more cheap TV sales from across the web as well. Or, scroll further down the page and you'll find all the lowest prices on 4K TV deals in the US, UK, and Australia.

Today's best Philips Ambilight TV deals

Philips Ambilight PUS7855 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: £399 £379 at Currys

You'll find this 43-inch Philips Ambilight available for just £379 in the latest Currys TV deals. While £399 was already an astonishing price for a 4K TV with Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR10+, not to mention the LED backlighting features packed in here, an extra £20 off makes it a must-see display.

Philips Ambilight PUS7855 58-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: £549 £499 at Currys

Not only are you picking up a massive 58-inch 4K TV deal, here, but you're grabbing it for under £500 and it's full to the brim with premium tech. We're talking Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ and of course that LED lighting effect as well.

