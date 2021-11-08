These Blink security cameras are even cheaper than on Black Friday last year

Good news for anyone in the market for a security camera to keep an eye on your property; Amazon has slashed a third off the price of the Blink Mini indoor security camera , reducing it to just £19.99 from £29.99 .

This is the best deal we’ve ever seen for the home security camera, beating the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, making it incredible value and we may not see a better price during the official Amazon Black Friday sale .

The best home security cameras can be a costly purchase, which is why a deal is always welcome. If you want a home security camera before the festive period gets underway, we recommend you snap up this deal now due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

Today's best Blink security camera deals in the UK

Blink Mini indoor security camera: £29.99 Blink Mini indoor security camera: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - Amazon has reduced Blink’s most compact wired home security by 33% bringing it down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.The camera has a 110-degree lens and records Full HD video both during the day and at night.

Blink Outdoor home security camera: £89.99 Blink Outdoor home security camera: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - At the same time, Amazon has also discounted Blink’s battery-powered outdoor home security camera by 44%. Powered by two x AA batteries, the camera is weatherproof and records footage in Full HD. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this home security camera go for, beating the savings we saw during last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday but it won’t last for long – so we suggest you grab this home security camera deal now.

Blink Outdoor and Echo Show 5 bundle: £229.98 Blink Outdoor and Echo Show 5 bundle: £229.98 £94.99 at Amazon

Save £59.99 - Amazon is also offering a bundle that includes two Blink Outdoor home security cameras with an Echo Show 5 (1st generation) for just £15, saving 58% of the cost of buying the items individually. Amazon’s smart display can pair with the Blink security cameras and display a real-time feed from the camera on its screen, while also letting you converse with whoever is in the camera’s field of view.

Blink Indoor: £69.99 Blink Indoor: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you prefer a battery-powered indoor security camera, you can pick up the Blink Indoor for the same price as the Blink Outdoor (above) right now. While it's not the same level of discount as seen on the brand’s outdoor home security camera, this saving still brings it to a record low price.

More Blink home security camera deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Blink home security cameras from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.