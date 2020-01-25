These are the five broadband deals most worth investing in right now

With so many broadband deals floating around now, it can be hard to know which ones to go for. Do you go for the fastest fibre plan? Or drop your costs with the cheapest ADSL? Or should you even be tempted by the many incentives on offer?

No matter what you need from your internet, we've made that search slightly easier by narrowing the competition down to the five most worth considering. And with options from Virgin, BT, Vodafone, Plusnet and the Post Office, you only have to deal with the big names.

We've listed these five top picks below for you to compare. Or, if we've wrongly guessed what you're looking for (sorry) then consult our guide to the best broadband deals to see everything all in one place.

Go fast with the best fibre broadband deals

1. The cheapest broadband deal around

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £15.90pm

Now this definitely isn't the broadband deal to go for if you're having speed issues, but would make a great choice if you're more concerned about price. Getting your internet bill each month and seeing a figure of less than £16 is clearly very attractive, and you'll only be tied into a 12-months contract (unlike some of the offers below).

View Deal

2. Free upgrade for super fast speeds on the cheap

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

It's a simple offer - get Vodafone's fastest fibre package for the same price as its regular Superfast 1 option. That means speeds averaging 63Mb (great for 4K streamers and even the busiest of households) at a price of just £23 each month - the best price around for speeds of this calibre.

View Deal

3. UK's most affordable fibre broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.99 per month + £70 cashback

£21.99 per month for fibre optic broadband is pretty impressive in its own right. But when you consider that Plusnet will automatically give you back £70 in cashback, it becomes phenomenal! It's slower than the Vodafone offer above, but an extra £4 per month gets you up to 66Mb and you still get that £70 cashback.

View Deal

4. Go big on speeds and TV with Virgin

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | Avg speeds 213Mb | Line rental incl. | £35 activation | £43 £33 per month

If you can get Virgin where you live (and it's a big if) then it's hard to look past this brilliant broadband deal. For just £33 per month you get...deep breath...213+Mb cable broadband, Mixit TV bundle with over 110 channels, apps for iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, a Virgin TV TiVO box to record and pause live TV, inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobiles.View Deal

5. Faster speeds for less with BT

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 reward card

BT is the most popular broadband provider out there, and this simply must be its best value plan. Its standard fibre package gets you average speeds of a nifty 50Mb, free weekend calls and not a penny to get the whole thing activated. Oh, and did we mention the tasty pre-paid Mastercard!?View Deal