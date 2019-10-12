The 'UK's cheapest broadband deal' title just changed hands again

There are a few names that we readily associate with cheap broadband deals, with the likes of TalkTalk, Plusnet and Vodafone among our faves. But at the moment, nobody can offer broadband deals as cheap as the Post Office.

The familiar old name has taken the crown of the UK's cheapest broadband deal after former champ Onestream raised its introductory prices. Offering average speeds of 11Mb and costing absolutely nothing upfront with monthly bills of just £15.90 a month, this deal can't be beaten right now.

Even better...Post Office guarantees the price of its broadband for the duration of the contract. So you won't get an unexpected email six months in telling you about a price hike.

So if you want to get the cheapest broadband from a widely known provider, scroll down to see this deal in full. Or if you're feeling spontaneous and don't want to compromise on your internet plan, consult our fibre broadband deals guide for speedier options (spoiler alert...Vodafone has that sector won).

This cheap Post Office broadband deal in full:

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb average speed | Free calls to Post Office customers | £15.90 per month | FREE activation

While it is usually better known for its insurance, banking and delivery services, Post Office also does super cheap broadband deals - who would have thought! This offer gets you ADSL broadband for just £15.90 per month, a brilliant price for those trying to get the cheapest price for their internet.

