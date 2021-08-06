The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE drops to a record low price at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone has dropped to a new record low price this week and is now on sale for just £412. That means you can pick up the 128GB model at Amazon for £187 off its RRP.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) is the more affordable alternative to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21, and now it's even better value for money. There have been regular cuts to the standard £599 price, especially over the last few weeks when the cost has been settling between £414 and £420. However, the start of the month did see a jump back up to £480, so we don't know how steady this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal will be.

It may be the cheaper alternative in the line of Samsung smartphones, but the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE still has many of the flagship’s top features. Namely the three rear cameras and Single Take photography mode, which selects the best stills from a short video. Apple only offers three cameras on its flagship iPhone handsets, which come in at around £1000. So getting quality images on this more affordable smartphone is a great deal not to be missed.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more cheap Samsung phone deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB): £599 £412 at Amazon

Save £187 - The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE falls to a record low price at Amazon this week. The 30% price cut on the already affordable smartphone means you can get the 128GB model for just £412. That's a great price for a SIM free smartphone with three cameras and a powerful processor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (256GB): £649 £449 at Amazon

Save £00 - Get the 256GB model for just £37 more if you need more storage for all of those great quality photos you can take with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. But be quick as this deal is set to end in the next few days.

More Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals

