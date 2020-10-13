The Razer Seiren microphone deals are perfect for budding streamers

If you're looking to become a Twitch streamer and maybe fill a niche that hasn't been filled yet – perhaps you could be the internet's leading expert on the Dino Crisis games? – the Prime Day 2020 deals are a great place to start. As well as a webcam, you'll need a proper microphone. Amazon, thankfully, has discounted the Razer Seiren X and Razer Seiren Emote mics as part of its yearly sales event.

While you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these one day-only offers – consider a free Prime trial for that purpose – this is indeed the best-ever price on Amazon for the Emote mic. The Seiren X, meanwhile, has been slightly cheaper before by a few pounds.

The Seiren X features a supercardioid pattern condenser microphone, versus the updated Seiren Emote's hypercardioid polar pattern condenser mic.

They vary in functionality in other ways. The Razer Seiren X is a straightforward quality microphone that the manufacturer says is tested and designed by top streamers. The Razer Seiren Emote, meanwhile, has the fun addition of being able to display emoticons while you stream. You can also design your own emoticons to use with it. You'll pay a bunch extra for the pleasure – the Seiren X is £55.99 vs £87.99 for the Emote – but it's all about what mic you need for the purposes of streaming.

Razer Seiren microphone Prime Day deals

Razer Seiren X microphone: £99.99 £55.99 at Amazon

The Razer Seiren X is a fantastic desktop microphone for gamers who just like their setup nice, simple, and without all the bells and whistles. Featuring a classy anodized aluminum build, the Seiren X will significantly up your microphone game thanks to its built-in background noise reduction.

Razer Seiren Emote | Streaming Condenser Microphone with LED display: £124.99 £87.99 at Amazon

Budding streamers might want to consider this Razer mic, which lets you display emoticons while you stream. On top of this, the condenser microphone is designed to capture your voice's nuances and filter out background noise. Thinking face? Happy face!

As with all Prime Day deals, you've got the day to enjoy them – take advantage if either of these take your fancy. And take a look at our best microphones for streamers if you want more recommendations.

