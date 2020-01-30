The Nintendo Switch is back in stock across the UK: here's where to get the best bundle deals

If you've been refreshing that Nintendo Switch product page over the last month, you're not the only one. The UK has been in a Nintendo Switch deals hole over the last few weeks, ever since Christmas sales wiped the console clean off the shelves. That all changes this week, however, with Currys, Box, Very and Argos all receiving fresh stock of the hybrid console.

With the return of Nintendo's incredibly popular handheld-turn-home-console gaming machine also comes the return of Nintendo Switch bundle deals. That means not only can you pick up a console for the first time this year, but you can also score some excellent deals on games to get stuck in with.

Our particular favourite is this £299 Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Nintendo Switch bundle deal from Currys. With the usual price of the console by itself sitting firmly at £279, picking up the £40 game for just £20 extra is a steal, and it's the lowest price you'll pay for a Switch and game combo right now. If you're looking at more of Nintendo's flagship lineup, you'll find bundle deals available for just a hair over £300. They include savings on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8.

You'll have to move fast though. We've already seen AO and John Lewis run out of stock of their Nintendo Switch deals and some of these retailers are running low as we speak. It seems the appetite for some Ninty goodness is never quite dispelled, so you'll have to get into the fight as soon as possible to grab your console.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Nintendo Switch deals where you are - or if you're just looking for a console by itself, you'll find the latest prices further down.

Today's best Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Nintendo Switch | Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | £299 at Currys

Coming in at £299, this Nintendo Switch deal is the cheapest we've found this week. You're grabbing Link's Awakening to kick start your Switch experience, a classic tale of wonder and bizarre characters, and the only Zelda game not to take place in Hyrule. You'll usually find this title for about £40 by itself these days, so you're saving £20 by picking up the bundle.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | £314 at Currys

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the latest first party titles to hit the Switch, so grabbing a bundle deal that cuts its cost to £40 individually is a great offer. Stretch your new console's multiplayer capabilities to their limits with this fantastic brawler classic, though you might want to peruse some of the controller deals further down below to get the party started.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 | £319 at Currys

Picking up Mario Kart 8 with your new Nintendo Switch is an excellent idea. You're automatically getting access to one of the best games on the system, and one that will make use of many of the Switch's hardware features. Plus, you're saving a few pennies at Currys this week.

View Deal

Need more? We're counting down all the best Nintendo Switch sales right here on TechRadar. If you're just after the handheld experience, you might want to take a look at our best Nintendo Switch Lite deals. If you're struggling to hold onto your January resolutions, why not check out our top Ring Fit Adventure deals as well.