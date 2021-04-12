The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is already discounted at Argos

Argos is already offering the chance to save on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, with a £5 discount on your pre-order. We rarely see Nintendo Switch deals hitting games before their launch dates, let alone first party releases in the Zelda canon. As a Wii port there is a little wiggle room in that price, but it's still an excellent offer considering the calibre of this title.

That leaves us with a £44.99 pre-order price on the HD remaster, with shipping beginning on launch day, July 16. There's a slight catch here, though. Argos states that your pre-order will be delivered "between 16th and 19th July 2021", which means you may not receive your game on day one. If you don't mind waiting for delivery, this is the best price we've seen in recent Nintendo Switch deals and a strong offer.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Nintendo Switch game deals in your region.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: £49.99 £44.99 at Argos

You can already save £5 on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in Argos' Nintendo Switch deals. Such a discount is rare in the world of big Nintendo releases, though as a port of a 2011 Wii title it's understandable that there's a little more wiggle room for price drops. However, note that this has a shipping window between July 16 and 19, which means you might not receive your copy straight away at launch.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was revealed in Nintendo's latest Direct. The 16th canon release in the Legend of Zelda franchise, it was first released back in 2011 for the Nintendo Wii system.

This 2021 HD remaster brings all the action to the Nintendo Switch, while giving you the option to either use the classic motion controls designed for the Wii, or map Link's movements to your gamepad. That means you'll be able to play on either the standard Nintendo Switch console or the Nintendo Switch Lite.

