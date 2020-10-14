The cheapest Prime Day laptop deal still live gets you a powerful 10th gen Intel Ultrabook

The cheapest thin and light laptop deal on Amazon Prime Day is still going strong, with the excellent Huawei MateBook D 15 now just £670 - a hefty price cut of £130 (not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best laptop deals in your region).

With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is an incredible laptop for the price, easily competing with much more expensive laptops from the likes of Dell and HP.

It's also thin and light, with a design that wouldn't look out of place on a MacBook. So, if you're looking for an ultrabook laptop that brings style, power and portability with a low price tag, this is a fantastic cheap Amazon Prime Day laptop deal.

Huawei MateBook D 15, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £800 £670 at Amazon

This portable laptop isn't just light enough to carry around with you, it packs loads of power thanks to its 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. It's also on offer for a brilliant price on Amazon Prime Day, making it well worth checking out.View Deal

Usually, thin and light laptops with cutting edge components (which are sometimes called Ultrabooks) cost quite a lot of money, as they are premium devices. This makes the Huawei MateBook D 15 even more remarkable, as you're getting the kind of laptop you'd expect to cost more than £1,000 for a whole lot less.

