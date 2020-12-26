The best Boxing Day laptop sales: save big on top machines from Apple, Dell, HP, and more

Boxing Day laptop sales are here and they're looking like a mighty fine way to bag a bargain on your next machine, regardless of your budget or use case. We're something of a dab hand at recommending computers here at TechRadar, and we're always looking to save our readers a pretty penny, so we've put together an easy to navigate highlight reel of this year's best Boxing Day laptop sales.

You'll find all the best discounts here on crowd favourite machines such as Apple MacBooks, Dell's, HP's, and Acer's right here, plus a few other recommendations picked out by our experts. Currys, Amazon, and Dell are just some of the top retailers you'll find rounded up here, although we've also got plenty from Very and Laptops Direct - lesser-known retailers that offer fantastic value too.

All of today's Boxing Day laptop sales have been neatly categorised by price or use case, so if you're looking for something specific - simply use the provided navigation links to skip to the section that's relevant to you. At the very top of the page you'll also find an all-killer no-filler list of the very best Boxing Day laptop sales, just in case you wanted a broad-strokes view of what's available today.

If you're interested in seeing what else is on offer today, we recommend heading over to our main Boxing Day sales page, where you'll find great deals on not just laptops, but TVs, appliances, and even clothing,

Boxing Day sales: laptop deals under £500

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: £349 £299 at Currys

Save £50 - If you're looking for maximum flexibility out of a cheap laptop, then this 2-in-1 Lenovo IdeaPad is a great option today at Currys. Usable as both a touch-screen Chromebook and tablet, you're getting 128GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, and a MediaTek P60T processor here.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: £318 £299 at Dell

Save £20 - There isn't a huge saving to be had on this Dell Inspiron 15, but, if you're looking for a super cheap solid Windows laptop, you can do a lot worse. With an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, you're off to a great start here if you're simply looking for a machine for shopping, browsing, and streaming.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch laptop: £349 £329 at Currys

Save £20 - For a slightly slicker aesthetic and powerful processor, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a fantastic choice today. It's got an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD, which give it plenty of grunt for both casual and work use on a budget.

Asus Flip C433 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - It's rare to find a cheap Chromebook with a 2-in-1 design, but that's exactly what you're getting here. If you don't want to deal with the faff of Windows but still need a flexible laptop / tablet you'll find 64GB of storage (expandable with an SD card), 4GB RAM and an Intel m3 processor in here.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop: £449 £399 at Currys

Save £50 - If you're after a cheaper Windows laptop for everyday browsing, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 offers up a Ryzen 3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD for £399. That's a perfect set of specs for lighter work and streaming as well.

HP 14-inch laptop: £549 £419 at Currys

Save £139 - For power to price ratio, this HP at Currys really takes some beating if you're budget is firmly below £500. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you're getting quite a lot of power on tap here in a solid, if workman-like package. Recommended, especially for a decent working from home machine.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop: £599.99 £479.99 at Very

Save £120 on this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3, a slimline, lightweight machine packed with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's excellent if you're after a powerful laptop with a smaller display size more suited to those after something more portable.

HP 15s 15.6-inch laptop: £528.99 £479.99 at HP

Save £49 - You're getting a brand new 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor with this HP 15S over at the official store this week - a really speedy little component for a mid-range laptop. A 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM are also great specs to have on such a versatile machine.

Boxing Day sales: laptop deals under £700

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - A 512GB SSD gives this HP Pavilion 14 at Currys a huge amount of speedy storage for the price, perfect if you want to store large media files. Of course, the 10th gen Intel Core i5 procesor and 8GB of RAM aren't bad either, and give you a ton of headroom for more intensive applications.

Asus ZenBook 14-inch laptop: £699 £549 at Currys

Save £150 - This is a perfect all-rounder, excellent for ploughing through your work from home and streaming all the latest content as well. With 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD you'll have plenty of space and memory for multi-tasking, as the 10th generation i3 processor will keep things zippy as well.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 14-inch laptop: £698 £574 at Dell

Save £125 - This brand new Dell Inspiron 14 is fresh off the presses and features an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor - one of the first mainstream laptops to do so. Alongside that new processor, you're also bagging yourself a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, to keep things moving along nicely.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop: £699.99 £579.99 at Very

There are a few Lenovo IdeaPads on sale this week, but if you're after something a little more powerful, Very is also taking £120 off this 512GB configuration. That means you're getting a larger SSD here, as well as a Ryzen 7 processor and 8GB RAM.

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: £899 £699 at Currys

Save £200 - The HP Envy is the star in HP's premium line, but you'll find it for just £699 at Currys right now. Not only that, but you're not exactly skimping on the specs to save £200 either, with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and 32GB of Intel Optane memory under the hood as well as a 10th generation i5 processor.

Boxing Day sales: laptop deals over £700

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: £849.99 £739.99 at Amazon

The HP Envy is an expensive piece of kit, but with £110 off at Amazon, you're saving a good chunk of cash on a touchscreen spec. You'll find a 10th gen i5 processor under the hood, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

HP Envy x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £938 £799.99 at HP

Save £139 - Alternatively, you could go for this convertible HP Envy variant, which will allow you to use your laptop as a premium tablet too. There's a slight trade-off to be had with the 256GB SSD here, but the AMD Ryzen 5 and 8GB of RAM are really solid specs to have,

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: £918.99 £849 at Dell

Save £69 - There's a tidy little saving on the entry-level Dell XPS 13 right now over at the official site, which, while not huge, is still a nice discount on such a premium ultrabook. This one comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, specs that are a great start if you need a machine for both casual and work use.

Asus Zenbook Flip 14-inch laptop: £1,069.97 £884.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £180 on this Asus Zenbook Flip - a powerful touchscreen laptop sporting a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's perfect for intense multi-tasking sessions and running more demanding programs on the fly.

New Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020, M1): £1,299 £1,193 at Amazon

Save £106 - Though still pricey, you can score yourself a significant discount on the M1 MacBook Pro 13 right now at Amazon. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the brand new Apple M1 chip, the new Apple MacBook 13's look to offer a significant performance boost over their now superseded Intel counterparts.

Boxing Day sales: gaming laptop deals

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,099 £849 at Currys

Save £250 - A hefty discount from Currys this week makes this MSI GF63 Thin an absolutely solid buy for the money currently. It's got not just a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, but a GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - really awesome high-end specs which normally carry a bit more of a premium for sure.

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £999 £899 at Laptops Direct

Save £100 - This powerful Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop is coming in at £100 cheaper today at Laptops Direct and packs an RTX 2060 graphics card - a really powerful component for the price. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD round out the specs too for a smooth 1080p gaming performance.

