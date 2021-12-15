The Amazon Fire TV Cube is back to its record low Black Friday price

Miss out on the cheapest Fire TV Cube deal over Black Friday? Don't fret, the premium streaming device is available once more right now at Amazon in the US and UK ahead of the Boxing Day sales.

Starting with the US, you can currently pick up the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $74.99 (was $119.99). This is actually $5 cheaper than the price we saw throughout November and a new record low. At the same time, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is down to £59.99 in the UK (was £109.99). This matches the cheapest ever Black Friday price so it's a great chance to pick one up if you missed out due to last month's stock issues.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's fastest 4K streaming device that also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to give you the best viewing experience. Has access to all the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and more. With Alexa built-in, too, you can control the TV with your voice as well as use it as a smart speaker to turn on lights, check the weather or ask whatever random questions pop into your head.

Today's best Amazon Fire deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $45 – This latest discount has brought Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest ever price - that's also $5 less than the recent Black Friday deal. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, there's Alexa built-in, too. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – The Fire TV Cube is back to a record low price in the UK as well and matches this year's Black Friday offer. The advanced streaming device also comes with a voice remote that allows you to control your TV at the same time. In-built Alexa support means you can also operate other smart devices throughout your home including lighting and thermostats. Arrives before Christmas

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: £54.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Max: £54.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £18 – If you don't want to spend quite as much on a streaming device but still want to ability to watch films, TV, and more in 4K then the Fire TV Stick 4K Max could be a better option. It also features the same Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos support as the Fire TV Cube. With this £18 saving, it's also back to the lowest ever price we saw during Black Friday. Arrives before Christmas

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – One final option - and the most affordable of the lot at just £15 - is the Fire TV Stick Lite. This will allow you to stream from all the major apps to your TV but only in Full HD - not 4K. At 50% off, though, it's a bargain for a simple and straightforward streaming stick if you just want access to basic Smart TV features in another room. Arrives before Christmas

More Amazon Fire deals

These are the best offers available today, but we've also added even more Fire TV Stick deals below should you be after a different version of Amazon's home streaming tech. You can also find a bargain on a brand new set with our look at the best TV deals or for a more premium screen there are this month's cheapest OLED TV deals.