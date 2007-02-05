Sony wins Sustainable Energy Europe Award

Sony has won an environmental award for its commitment to energy efficiency. Sony is the first consumer electronics entertainment company to win a Sustainable Energy Europe Award. Launched in 2005, the European Commission 's Sustainable Energy Europe Campaign promotes the use of sustainable energy across the EU.

"The competition for the Sustainable Energy Europe Awards is an integral part of the Sustainable Energy Europe Campaign," says Andris Piebalgs, European Commissioner for Energy. "The Awards are aimed at highlighting the successes of the most outstanding projects, and rewarding the Sustainable Energy Partners most worthy of recognition and praise."

Low-power standby

In an award ceremony held in Brussels last Thursday, the European Commission awarded Sony for its voluntary commitment to energy efficiency. Sony was nominated for its excellent results in maximising the energy efficiency of its products, especially of its Bravia LCD TV models.

The standby power consumption of Sony Bravia TVs is below one watt, while currently 30 of them achieve a standby consumption of only 0.3 watts - well below the market average.

"We are very honoured that the European Commission has rewarded our continuous efforts to increase the eco-efficiency of our products by the Sustainable Energy Award in the Corporate Commitment category," says Serge Foucher, executive vice president at Sony Europe.

"Sony recognises the importance of preserving the natural environment that sustains life on earth for future generations, and therefore seeks to combine ongoing innovation with environmentally sound business practices."