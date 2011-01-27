Sky: Half of UK's 3D TVs signed up for Sky 3D

If only they had 3D hindsight

Sky has revealed that 70,000 people are now signed up for Sky 3D claiming that "thousands more" are signing up each week and half of the 3D televisions in the UK use the service.

Sky has expressed its delight at reaching the figure since the channel launched on 1 October, with the total reached in just under four months.

The service is free to those people on Sky's top package, but you do, of course, need a 3D enabled television to watch it on.

"3D has got off to a great start with around 70,000 customers having signed up to the service in the first few months," said Sky chief executive Jeremy Darroch.

"We are very happy with the progress of 3D to date and are really encouraged by the feedback we are getting from customers."

50 per cent

Sky 3D's channel director John Cassy believes that the lion's share of 3D-enabled televisions have been connected up to the service.

"Around half of all 3D TVs sold so far in the UK are connected to Sky 3D, with thousands more joining every week," said Cassy

"The hugely positive response from customers, all of whom are tuning into Sky 3D on a weekly basis, gives us great confidence for the future.

"Since the launch on the 1 October we have had a number of world firsts – with the world TV premieres of Avatar, Alice in Wonderland and the Toy Story trilogy.

"Coming up we will have our 100th live sports 3D broadcast, further cementing our position as a world leader in 3D sports production.

"We are also continuing to increase the breadth of our 3D programming, including performances by Diversity, natural history documentaries from Sir David Attenborough, and another world first,an upcoming broadcast of ENO's new production of Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia".