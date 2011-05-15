Samsung launches free 3D on demand service

Samsung has announced it's bringing on-demand 3D content to the UK, with the launch of its 3D VOD service.

Available through the Samsung Smart Hub, the 'Explore 3D' app will initially house 20 different types of programming, including films, music videos, children's classics, documentaries and trailers. So far, only Dreamworks has been announced as a partner.

Speaking about the 3D service, Andy Griffiths, Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung UK said: "The demand for 3D is growing rapidly, but only a handful of channels are providing content. Samsung has led the 3D LED TV market since it launched last year, and the roll-out of our 3D video-on-demand service demonstrates our commitment to accelerating its growth."

"We believe that in the near future every viewer will have access to 3D content in the comfort of their own living room through a Smart TV. We will therefore continue to develop our Smart TV offering in order to provide consumers with the best viewing experience possible."

Explore 3D

Samsung exclusively told TechRadar earlier in the year that it would be offering 3D content through its Smart Hub service by the end of 2011, but it was not known if this would be through one of its third-party apps or a service created by Samsung – it looks like the latter won out in the end.

Other applications that have been recently added to the Samsung Smart Hub, include Demand Five – the on-demand Channel Five app – and also a whole host of Gameloft games.

Samsung is hoping to have 70 free 3D videos will be available through its 'Explore 3D' App.

To get the app, you have to download the application from the Samsung app store.

The service is currently available on its D5520 TV entry level LED Smart TV range, all the way up to the flagship D8000 series.