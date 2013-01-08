Samsung 95" and 110" 4K Ultra HD TVs won't actually be produced

Only one size of Samsung's new S9 line will go on sale

Samsung unveiled some extremely impressive new Ultra HD televisions at CES 2013 on Monday, but if you were hoping to get a 110-inch 4K set in your living room this year - or ever - you're probably going to be disappointed.

Samsung was vague about release date and pricing for the S9 line of ultra hi-def TVs on Monday, but on Tuesday the company's representatives on the floor at CES were slightly more forthcoming.

TechRadar asked multiple Samsung reps present at the company's booth about the 4K TV's release date, and it looks like the 85-inch version could be out as early as Q1, with Q2 being the latest possible time frame.

But one person told us that the 95- and 110-inch UHD TVs will not go into production at all - Samsung is simply showing them off here at CES. Another rep said that the 110-incher is "unlikely" to go into production.

The new stand is extremely versatile

Samsung Ultra HD TV pricing

Samsung's 85- and 110-inch 4K Ultra HD TVs have an astounding resolution of 3840 x 2160, though the 95-inch model that the company showed off at its CES booth is only at a standard 1080p.

The S9 line TVs come with a versatile new stand that accompanies the displays even when they're mounted on the wall and allow them to be moved up and down to suit viewers' needs.

As far as pricing, a Samsung representative told TechRadar that the 85-inch S9 TV will be priced "competitively" when it releases in Q1 or Q2.

That means in the $16,000 (UK£9,975, AU$15,250) to $25,000 (UK£15,587, AU$23,850) range that other Ultra HD TVs on the market are priced at, according to this person.

It's too bad about the new 95- and 110-inch Samsung TVs, but if they were to be released they'd likely cost as much as a house.