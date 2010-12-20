Google delays launch of TV sets

Google is set to delay manufacturing of TV sets based on Google TV, having requested that its production partners not announce products.

The delay is in order for Google to improve its Google TV software before TV hardware based around the internet TV service hits the market.

Samsung still set to unveil web TVs

The delays were initially reported in the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the company's TV plans.

Samsung Electronics is still set to go ahead with a launch of Google TV products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early next month, according to the WSJ.

Google has yet to officially comment on the reasons for the requested delays. Gina Weakley, a Google spokeswoman only reiterated that:

"Our long-term goal is to collaborate with a broad community of consumer electronics manufacturers to help drive the next-generation TV-watching experience, and we look forward to working with other partners to bring more devices to market in the coming years."

TVs with Google TV allow viewers to easily surf the web from their TV. Google TV devices are already available from Sony and Logitech International.

Delays from Toshiba, LG, Sharp

However, Toshiba, LG Electronics and Sharp are now no longer expected to unveil their own televisions based around Google TV at the forthcoming CES in Vegas.

"We will not be announcing a Toshiba TV or Blu-ray player or demonstrating the products at C.E.S.," said Jeff Barney, the vice president of Toshiba's digital products division. "We have an understanding with Google about the future product roadmap and will bring the right product out at the right timeframe."

Google is also set to release its own ChromeOS-branded netbook in 2011.

Industry analysts have criticised Google's business culture and its ability to manage relationships with consumer tech manufacturing partners.

"Google as a company is not a particularly partner-friendly or partner-focused company," said James L. McQuivey, an analyst at Forrester, claiming that it could be well into late 2011 before Google TV really takes off.

"You can give me the recipe for the absolute best chocolate chip cookies in the world, but until I put the ingredients together and bake them at exactly the right temperature for the right time, they're not cookies, and that's where Google TV is."

Brits can expect to see Google TVs arriving on the market in the second half of 2011. Expect lots more on Google TV and web TV from CES 2011 in Las Vegas early next month.

Via The New York Times