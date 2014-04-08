Sky TV coming to new-built homes via fibre optic cable

BSkyB has agreed a deal that will allow Sky TV services to be delivered to new-built homes in the UK through fibre-optic cable.

The deal is with UK broadband company GTC and will offer residents in new build developments the opportunity to get their Sky through a fibre optic cable, as long as they sign up to GTC's fibre broadband and telephone services.

Sky has been offering non-satellite based ways to get its shows of late - through Sky Go and Now TV - but this new deal shouldn't be seen as a signifier that they are about to ditch the dish. As with most communal systems the IRS (integrated reception system) network will still be used.

Cable tangle

The solution does mean that multiple satellite dishes won't be needed to get Sky beamed to these new-build homes, which is nothing new, but at least it is another welcomed kick in the teeth for outdated copper cable solutions.



GTC's broadband offering is up to 300Mbps as well, which will definitely entice those looking for a speedy web setup. This does mean that Sky's own talk and broadband services aren't part of this deal. You have to use GTC's broadband and TV package.

Speaking about the team up, Brendan Hegarty, Sky's Head of Homes and Independent Retail, said: "This relationship with GTC will give owners of new homes across the UK a simple way to get great TV from Sky alongside GTC's superfast broadband and home phone services.

"We look forward to making Sky TV available to even more homes through this innovative co-promotion."

This story has been updated

Via Engadget