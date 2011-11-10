Connected TV services to lose Flash love

Google TV and the like set to lose out

Adobe announced this week that it would no longer be making Flash for mobile devices and it seems that this stretches to the TV market too, with news that it wants developers to work on apps for television rather than a full web browsing experience.

This will be a blow to the likes of Google, which relies on Flash to bolster its Google TV service.

Speaking to GigaOm, Adobe said, "Adobe will continue to support existing licensees who are planning on supporting Flash Player for web browsing on digital home devices and are using the Flash Player Porting Kit to do so.

"However we believe the right approach to deliver content on televisions is through applications, not a web browsing experience, and we will continue to encourage the device and content publishing community down that path."

Flash fracas

Although Adobe has said it will no longer continue to develop Flash for the mobile market, this hasn't stopped BlackBerry from revealing that it will continue to support Flash on the PlayBook and it will release its own implementations of the technology – even without input from Adobe.

"As an Adobe source code licensee, we will continue to work on and release our own implementations," explained RIM.

"[We] remain committed to delivering an uncompromised web browsing experience to our customers, including native support for Adobe Flash Player on our BlackBerry PlayBook tablet."

While this is good news for those who have bought a PlayBook, it is hard to see what RIM gains from supporting an orphaned platform that is being abandoned by its maker.

The shake-up of Adobe's Flash portfolio and the restructuring of the company that will lead to the loss of 750 jobs has not sat well with the economic markets.

When the news hit, the company's share price dropped 7.7 per cent, which is the biggest loss for Adobe in over a year.

Via Mashable and All Things Digital