4K Blu-ray discs will be on the shelves by Christmas 2015

We've just been told that 4K Blu-ray is officially on its way, with licensing to be finalised in the first half of 2015, and the discs and players to start appearing by the end of the year.

Speaking to TechRadar, Victor Matsuda, Chairman of the Blu-ray Disc Association Global Promotions Committee confirmed that the group was currently planning to have the specs tied up and finalised by Q3 next year.

He added that they expect consumers to be able to buy the first 4K UHD Blu-ray discs in time for Christmas. The expectation is that 4K Blu-ray players will also appear around that time.

Resolution revolution

"We haven't maybe been as proactive as some of the other services have been about announced 4K," said Matsuda. "It's the culture of the group. We don't want to talk unless there's some real substance to talk about."

Unfortunately, Matsuda was unable to give us any indication on what sort of price we might be paying for a 4K disc, but we expect it will be higher than your standard Blu-ray.

It'll be particularly good news for those with internet connections too slow to stream or download 4K content, which right now is the only way to access it.