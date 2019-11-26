We're loving TalkTalk's free upgrade to its superfast fibre broadband deal

TalkTalk is pretty much unbeatable this Black Friday - its best fibre broadband deal is one of the hottest in the UK right now.

The offer is on its Superfast Fibre broadband - where not only do you get a free speed increase, you also get a pretty sweet price drop. You're looking at getting unlimited broadband with average download speeds of 67Mb for just £21.95.

All of this, with line rental included and a guarantee that no price increases will occur throughout the whole 18 month contract - an increasingly limited sight for broadband deals. So its pretty handy to have the assurance that for the next 18 months that remarkably low price of your superfast fibre internet will stay the same.

If you keep reading, below we have detailed this Black Friday fibre broadband deal from TalkTalk. And if fibre broadband is not the one for you, or if you want TV included with your broadband, make sure you check out our best broadband deals guide.

TalkTalk's cut price fibre broadband deal:

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24.95 £21.95 per month

If you love to stream, or you live in a busy household this is the perfect package for you. Average download speeds of 67Mb are great (that's the speed we recommend for all 4K TV streaming needs). Not only is this a great value for price but you are guaranteed that it won't increase at all for the next 18 months, either.

View Deal

Want more from your bundle? Check out today's best TV and broadband deals

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.