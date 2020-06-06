Spend this weekend sorting your internet with these five excellent broadband deals

Of all the many weekend activities to do in the sun - sunbathing, a picnic and family BBQs included - tracking down new broadband deals is the one we imagine you're most excited for.

Obviously, that is highly unlikely to be true. However, if that time has come where you need to bust out the comparison charts and find your next internet provider, we're here to make your life easier.

Below we've gathered the absolute best internet plans, ranging from the best value fibre broadband deals, through to the fanciest broadband and TV deals, and even the UK's cheapest price.

The 5 best broadband deals available right now:

1. The best broadband deal out there:

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 24 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.95 per month (£20.95 for existing customers) + £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher

Vodafone's gone and pulled a market-leading broadband deal out of the bag. Pay just £22.95 a month and nothing upfront and you can get a massive 63Mb average speed. And, if you happen to have your phone contract with Vodafone you'll only end up paying £20.95. Want even more good news? Vodafone is now throwing in £75 Amazon.co.uk vouchers as well!

View Deal

2. The best BT broadband deal around:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £27.99pm + £80 BT reward card

For some, BT will be the one and only choice when it comes to internet. And if this is where you're looking, the BT Superfast Fibre 1 package is the stand out option. For £27.99 a month you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb. But, thanks to the inclusion of an £80 BT reward card, you're effectively only paying £25.65 a month, but you will be tied in for two years.

View Deal

3. Go all out on broadband and TV deals

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | FREE set-up | £33 per month

If you can get Virgin where you live (and it's a big if) then it's hard to look past this brilliant broadband deal. For just £33 per month you get...deep breath...54+Mb cable broadband, Mixit TV bundle with over 110 channels, apps for iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, a Virgin TV TiVO box to record and pause live TV and inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobiles.

View Deal

BT Entertainment with Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £38.99 £32.99 + £80 Mastercard

Is BT offering...affordable broadband and TV plans? This is a rare site from BT with its cheapest plan now undercutting Virgin making this a solid buy. You're paying £32.99 a month and getting Fibre 1 internet plus Now Entertainment and an £80 Mastercard.

View Deal

4. The UK's cheapest fibre broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £18.99 per month + £75 Mastercard

For some, cheap bills rule above everything else! And if that is the kind of mindset you have, this is the deal to go for. It starts off with bills of just £18.99 which is already one of the lowest costs out there, but then Plusnet throws in a £75 Mastercard on top! You are, however, limited to speeds averaging 10Mb. For something faster, Plusnet also has the UK's cheapest fibre plan.

View Deal

5. A name you know with a freebie

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm | £100 Amazon.co.uk gift card

TalkTalk has come up with an absolute bargain to compete with what Vodafone has above. There are no upfront payments, speeds averaging 67Mb, and a massive £100 gift card to use at Amazon.co.uk, M&S, and more. While it is more expensive than Vodafone, it does have a shorter contract.

View Deal

